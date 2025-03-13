Nicolas Hulscher1*, John Leake2 and Peter A McCullough1

Published a paper that implicates a USDA run lab for leaking H5N1.

Guess who is charge of centralized qPCR testing for this ‘pandemic’?

You got it. Just like with C19 and Fauci, the very people with surveillance and countermeasure authority on this H5N1 pandemic are those who built the virus.

This will not end well.

When people realize they are guilty of a pandemic, they go to extraordinary measures to try to curb the pandemic. They perform irrational lockdowns and mandate risky liability free vaccines. They close schools and mask toddlers despite the evidence against this and the known harms of such Kabuki theatre.

They do not calculate risk benefits of their actions. Their sole function becomes one of manufacturing a narrative of how they saved you from a pandemic while they censor and scrub any evidence of their contributions to the pandemic.

They also tend to get more money from the printing press the louder they scream chicken little.

The C19 playbook is repeating itself. Only the agency has changed and the victims are now farmers.

I cannot find any public qPCR protocol that is being used by APHIS to cull these livestock. If anyone can find one, please add it in the comments and I’ll update this thread accordingly.

I’ve explored the ‘CDC page’. It actually points to a WHO website that links to a broken CDC page.

If you navigate to the APHIS page on H5N1 that describes the testing you’ll come to realize that they once again got a federal mandate to pump their qPCR bags.

If you click on the Learn More About Testing.. You’ll end up at a locked page.

If you dig around enough on the site you will come to some testing guidelines that only allows for USDA sanctioned labs to perform the testing but no PCR protocol is available for scrutiny.

Farmers being negatively effected by this should challenge this centralized testing scam. There are several ways this can be done but one that might offer you a future proofing dividend is to install your own qPCR instrument so you can audit the unaccountable auditors who have fingerprints on the creation of this virus.

The reason you need to consider doing this onsite is that they will criminalize this type second guessing under the banner of biosecurity. They cant allow you to get a second opinion as shipment of the sample to a 2nd lab might leak it!

Additionally this qPCR proficiency will come in handy looking for E.coli, Salmonella, Listeria and other emergencies du jour.

If enough Farmers do this, you can share notes and even offer the data to the public. Transparency wins and if the Farmers exhibit more of it than the regulators, the public will side with you.

Versions of this exist in other mismanaged markets. In the cannabis market, there exists a federal untested hemp market which is grossly contaminated, has banking, no 280E tax restrictions, enjoys interstate commerce, no age check, and tends to sell to gas stations in kid friendly packaging.

Then there is the state regulated cannabis market that is unbanked, can not write their business expenses off on their taxes (280E), must have seed to sale security with cameras and double ID checks for each customer and has heavy sales tax and regulatory licensing fees.

This market has been performing Heavy Metal, Pesticide, Cannabinoid and microbial testing for many years and the data was extracted from regulators with FOIA requests and shared publicly. This provides microbial fail rates across multiple labs in multiple states so comparisons can be made and testing artifacts identified.

As result of this many, Cannabis Grows having so much riding on each crop, have installed their own qPCR infrastructure. One of the most common pathogens they are hunting for is Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd). This is not from any federal mandate. This testing demand emerged over monetary concerns and free market economics. This HLVd pathogen can wreck your yield 40% and Point of Grow testing can eliminate the pathogen and pays for itself very quickly.

It costs grows $50K in equipment to get qPCR running on site.

These tools are easily adapted to target other RNA viruses like H5N1 in Milk.

Sensitive down to 10 copies.

This conflicted regulatory class will continue to coerce and ruin your business simply because they claim PCR proficiency over Farmers. But Farmers handle far more complicated processes than PCR. This stuff isn’t rocket science and you will find it very easy to become more proficient in the these techniques than many of the propeller heads that try to rule over you with this new skill set.

We can help.

We specialize in decentralizing this type of testing.

Contact me if you think you need Point of Farm qPCR testing.