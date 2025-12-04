Bomb shell paper.

Many thanks to VaccineMole for bringing this to our attention.

If you comb over the methods, these PCR products could be amplifying DNA, RNA or RNA:DNA hybrids. Thew New England Biolabs Monarch total RNA kits has an Optional DNaseI step and we now know that even if these authors used DNaseI, it will fail to digest the DNA.

You no longer have to wait for our PrePrint to go live to prove this to you.

David’s Speicher’s paper touched on this problem but Maria Gutchi also brought this BioNtech paper to our attention.

That 100-fold failure to digest RNA:DNA hybrids is dead on. Our next preprint will prove this to you.

But back to Milana’s great paper.

They do report 5/12 unvaccinated women (6 women with 2 tests, blood & Placenta) having PCR positivity. I do not know if this is PCR contamination or shedding but their paper did use a Pre-2020 patient as a Negative control and found no amplification. Note, these are pregnant women so their partners might have been vaccinated. I find it hard to believe shedding low levels of spike would be detectable in the recipient just due to dilution of the shed into the large volume of the recipient. PCR doesnt PCR the whole patient but only 5-50ul of the patient so the shedding dilution doesnt make sense unless they shed replication competent plasmids that could increase in copy number post shedding event…. Or contamination in the lab?

Some Sperm donors were detected later than I would have imagined (168 days) as Sperm cells turn over very quickly and sertoli cells have a blood:testis barrier to get through.

Why is this paper finding DNA and RNA longer than most other studies? Nested PCR. The Hanna paper had a LOD of 400,000 molecules which means it was designed to not find anything and Nerf the topic.