Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
8h

🤬 Yep horrifying… and imagine, the ACOG still wants every pregnant woman jabbed. Sincere thank you for everyone’s involvement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bdanzer's avatar
Bdanzer
9h

Utterly horrifying. Thanks Kevin, hopefully this doesn't eliminate our species post ECDO/pole shift, though who knows?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anandamide
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture