Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Rose's avatar
Jessica Rose
5h

I cleaned the kitchen but I also ate all of your food. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jessica Rose's avatar
Jessica Rose
5h

We're also going to publish this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anandamide
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture