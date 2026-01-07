Nepetalactone Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD
2d

Where the heck did that guy come from? Who purchased his opposition I wonder 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
cg's avatar
cg
2d

Thank you for sharing the fine details with us plebs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anandamide · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture