Abstract

In a previous study we noticed several Coco Coirs used as substrates to grow cannabis were positive for Aspergillus and TYM counts. Dr. Zamir Punja noted that these fungi were colonizing cannabis flowers and could the cause of TYM failures. To expand the previous study we selected 13 colonies from DRBC platings from 2 different Coco coirs manufacturers and performed Whole Genome Sequencing to assess the diversity of the microbiome in these substrates.

Results

Coco Coir #1

How to read this chart- The top Box plot has 4 of the most frequently found microbes in our 1,249 Cannabis-microbiome database (Klebsiella, Metarhizium, E.coli & Botrytis. The are simply charted for comparisons and do not exist in the sample being sequenced. The X axis is Reads Per Million (RPM) from Illumina sequencing.

The bottom waterfall plot also has RPM on the X axis but Prevelance is itemized with 100% on the top of the Y axis and 0.1% on the bottom. Below is a depiction of how to interpret this chart. The red line is drawn at 1%. So the samples below and to the right of that line have more RPM than at the 1% red intersection line.

Coco Coir #2

Mother Earth Coco coir #3

Mother Earth Coco Coir #4

Mother Earth Coco Coir #5

Mother Earth Coco Coir #6

Mixed Colony.

Mother Earth Coco Coir #7

Mother Earth Coco coir #8

Mother Earth Coco Coir # 9

Mother Earth 70/30 Coco coir #10

Mixed colony

Mother Earth 70/30 Coco coir #11

Mother Earth 70/30 Coco coir #12

Mother Earth 70/30 Coco coir #13

Coco coir #1

Coco Coir #2

Mother Earth Coco Coir colonies

Mother Earth 70/30 Coco coir colonies

Conclusions

qPCR and Sequencing is known to capture more microbiome than simple plating. 95% of organisms cant be cultured on a given medium like DRBC. In addition some sterilization techniques will kill the viability of the microbome but still leave its DNA intact. In this instance, 2/3 of the products sampled had many viable colonies on DRBC and sequencing of these viable colonies demonstrated many Penicillium species. These often survive curing and contribute to TYM counts.

qPCR testing and plating of Coco coir before use may lower TYM failures in Cannabis grows. Screen several vendors and preferably communicate these results back to vendors so they can improve their sterilization and packaging procedures.

Methods

1 gram of Coco coir was soaked in 19ml of PDB with Chloramphenicol and homogenized. No enrichment was performed and aliquots plated onto DRBC for growth at 26C for 4 days.

Colony isolation and sequencing was performed as described previously. KRAKEN was used to classify the sequencing reads. A custom KRAKEN database was constructed using all published genomes listed in McPartland et al and McPartland et al.