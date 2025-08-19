Nepetalactone Newsletter

Survivedwithcannabis
2d

Thanks for doing the work and making it public.

Francis Chillemi
2dEdited

hi Kevin

in the old days we use to grate a slight covering of long fresh cut and dried sphagnum moss using a cheese grater over soil based seedflats to lower the pH

this seemed to help mitigate or lessen fungi associated with damping-off ( pithium,rhizoctonia,fusarium species).this was prior to the introduction of non- soil based seed starting mixes

i also recollect that gh hardgoods catalogs use to offer small potting room ovens to sterilize soil based mixes for seed starting, but we never bothered.

even propagation of desert plants which involved seeking out the better silica based desert sands and involved following USGS biologist Dr.Jayne Belnap’s research,( desert soils microbiomes)thought best not to sterilize seedling mixes( sand / perlite-which comes in two grades.

i recall Prof.

Horst Marschnar’s Mineral Nutrition of Higher Plants referencing the importance of the nutrient availability of silica to help bolster and support the plant’s immune system .

