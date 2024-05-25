Dr. Arakawa brings up an important point. ssDNA can also create havoc in the cell and shouldn’t we also be quantitating that?
This is a valid point. I guess we will need to blow the dust off those OliGreen kits and see how much DNA is ssDNA. We are using heat to open up the LNPs but the Cot curve for highly similar short DNA should be very fast. Cot curves measure the rate of reannealing DNA from ssDNA into dsDNA. It takes a long time for complex genomes but for small fragmented plasmids these timescales should be minutes.
Nepetalactone Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
An OliGreen measurement may push the numbers a little higher. I’ll see if we have a kit floating around. We will need to look over the regulations as they may speak to dsDNA contamination specifically. There certainly spend alot of time speaking about dsRNA just cant recall if they care about ssDNA vs dsDNA.
Next week I will presenting at NCI on these topics.
Nepetalactone Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What just discussing the fake standards and protocols of viroLIEgy itself as the central and overarching Necus of fraud ?
It’s overtly a sham science with a worldwide scope of consequences death diseases and untimely enslavement for a cheap lie
The EMA standard was based on naked DNA (fragments). These would be broken down pretty quickly, and have a hard time getting into cells. The lipid nanoparticles ensure the 'safe' passage of the genetic code into, potentially, every single nucleated cell in the body.