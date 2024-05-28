Now that the AZ vaccine has been pulled from the market many people are asking what does this mean. How do we detect if its still in patient tissues.

So do our Spike Primers hit the AZ vaccine?

They serendipitously do hit this vaccine but our Vector and SV40 primers do NOT hit this vaccine. This is a very different vector that uses a CMV promoter.

ChAdOx1 sequence reported here:

GenBank File.

Some other FOIA information from Lee Proctor. Not related to AZ.

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/test_data_and_results_for_each_b?nocache=incoming-2604751#incoming-2604751