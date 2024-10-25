I have also created a more detailed slide showing why the regulators are 100 fold off.

The regulators are using a single qPCR assay in the Kan gene. We have shown that many of these lots (not all and we don’t understand why) have a 6CT offset if you use 2 different qPCR assays.

If you target the part of the plasmid that makes limited RNA you find 100 fold less DNA than if you target the part of the plasmid that has gobs of spike-ModRNA.

We have explained this in many other substacks but Sutton et al describes this effect.

DNaseI does not operate on RNA:DNA hybrids. It fails to digest DNA that is hybridized to RNA and in these vaccines the RNA is in excess and thus soaks up the bottom strand of DNA that it is transcribed from as this DNA is 100% base paired to the RNA. So if you measure with qPCR targeting the spike region you get 100X higher readings for the DNA than if you measure with a qPCR assay targeting the Kan Gene.

Speicher et al documents this. McKernan et al document this. Moderna’s own patents teach these qPCR pitfalls. The TGA still hasn’t caught up to them.

There are 2 primary reasons qPCR under counts the DNA.

1)DNA smaller than the amplicon size (~100bp) does not amplify.

2)Use of a single 100bp target in the plasmid only quantitates the DNA in that region. Extrapolation is used to ASSUME the other 7810bp are at the same copy number and its very clear that they are not and this extrapolation is a mirage.

This is also seen in Sequencing of the vaccines. Different DNA sequencing coverage is observed over the vector than the spike insert. In the case of sequencing we see the less Spike coverage because RNA:DNA hybrids fail to clone. You need dsDNA for ligases to operate and the spike region is ssRNA:ssDNA hybrids and you cant ligate sequencing adaptors to it.

