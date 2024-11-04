Sat down with Bret Weinstein recently to go over the many aspects of the pandemic pandamonia. Bret is great at slowing the convo down where I over indulge in lingo.

One topic I forgot to include is this very important substack that covers a bombshell event that no one noticed.

This paper demonstrated that a plasmid encoding parts of the SARs-CoV-2 virus could be transmitted from lab staff to external housemates.

While this paper somewhat whitewashes the event as a risk to fumbling up C19 PCR tests, I don’t think these authors wanted to admit this could have been a risk to the lab staff and everyone else they are in contact with. This plasmid happened to encode the C19 nucleocapsid protein and was deemed harmless.

If this pcDNA3 plasmid encoded the inflammatory spike protein we’d have an entirely different lab leak on our hands.

It just so happens that lots of those plasmids exist in the world as this plasmid is used to study Variants of Concern (VOCs).

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7366990/

If you look closely at these plasmids, they appear to be the backbone that BNT162b2 was designed from. SV40 Enhancer/Promoter/Ori. F1 Ori, ColE1 Ori, Neo/Kan gene and AmpR.

There is one curious addition to these plasmids that BNT162b2 lacks and that is the CMV Enhancer/Promoter that drives expression of the spike gene in mammalian cells.

Pfizer doesnt have this piece. They only have a T7 promoter which is only active in bacterial cells or their in vitro transcription reactions.

So if these plasmids are to escape into the wild and they infect lab staff and their housemates, they will produce Spike protein in those people.

More on this topic later.