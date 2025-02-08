AI still struggling with hands

Dr. Hoffe, a Canadian physician, was part of a witch hunt by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia for challenging the COVID vaccine narrative.

Attorney Lee Turner defended him and very recently the CPSBC just folded their disciplinary case where they sought to revoke his license to practice medicine.

We suspect part of the reason they folded is they couldn’t defend their position.

Lee collected a panel of experts to defend Dr. Hoffe.

Dr. Peter McCullough

Dr. Jessica Rose

Dr. Pierre Kory

Dr. James Thorpe

Dr. Clare Craig

Dr. Eric Payne

Dr. Steven Pelech

Mr. Kevin McKernan

On the CPSBC front were several scientist that all had conflicts of interest.

I’ve included my Expert Report below.

The experts the CPSBC brought to the table all had overt conflicts and very flimsy arguments.

When these conflicts were pointed out they lobbied to not find new experts but beg for COIs to not matter by supply this paper.

They also petitioned for only there data to be allowed in the hearing. You can see why when you look at their circular arguments.

Anne Blakney then proceeded to make a ridiculous argument suggesting your genome has evolved to handle frameshifts by citing Wang et al.

She is completely unaware of how this mechanism works, that it can be calculated from the sequence and that Pfizers codon optimization didn’t preserve it.

They tried to dismiss Brigette Konigs work based on the Triton-X used. They bungled this as well.

In summary, their experts were conflicted and their arguments dismantled. They folded and Dr. Hoffe is victorious over the medical crime syndicate.

This is something the TGA and other regulators should pay close attention to as the arguments they have presented are in fact weaker than those supplied in the Dr. Hoffe case. They should also pay attention as some of the most rare cancers ever detected are now showing up in droves.

Another sad story of a vaccine loyalist paying the ultimate price

We are not letting go.

Russel Broadbent MP from Monash fired back on February 3rd to the TGA over this chronic gaslighting we continue to see at regulatory bodies internationally.