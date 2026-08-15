We have a new paper out dissecting the systematic errors in Achs et al. Like clockwork, the PubSmear mob has been activated and announced their intentions to find problems even before they have finished reading the work. 5cience TM in motion.

This isn’t new. Many of the PubSmears have announced that I am on their future target list.

What is interesting is that if our paper is pointing out flaws in Ach’s, you’d think a research integrity clan would want to read it and understand the work but their knee jerk reaction is to find flaws in our citations before they have even read the paper?

Odd bunch.

What should trigger any “Research Integrity” alarms is that the Ach’s paper makes multiple errors and all errors point in the same under measurement direction.

Some of these errors are irrefutable as we dug up the specifications of the instruments they used and the manufacturers claim the instruments are not fit to measure what Ach’s is claiming. This blows apart their entire section on Capillary electrophoresis.

Likewise their methods for Illumina sequencing are all mangled and provide no information on the fragmentation of the DNA.

The qPCR is equally a mess. The whole paper is a methodological trainwreck and all errors point to the “Safe and Effective” direction.

To add insult to injury, they didnt disclose their funding from Sensible Biotech (mRNA vax company). You would think a conflict like this would be at the top of PubSmears concern list but instead they are here to march in and defend it!

Many of these errors were documented on their preprint server but were ignored for their final publication suggesting the authors are aware of the criticisms but had no answer for them and thus chose not to address them.

Nature Simps for Pharma Anandamide · December 14, 2025 This post will likely anger you as you witness a bald face deception so I’ve included a Kitten to lighten the mood. Read full story

More Holes in the Achs paper Anandamide · December 19, 2025 Having been the Team Leader for R&D on the Human Genome Project at Whitehead/MIT and managing a fleet of over 100 ABI Capillary Electrophoresis instruments, I naturally ignored the CE section of the Achs paper as I knew that would be a sham. Not because CE doesn’t work but because you have to feed them a large amount of pure DNA to see anything and you … Read full story

This is particularly odd behavior from Nature. Ach’s is a critique of our work and I highlighted their over errors with my name on them on Nature’s preprint server back in October of last year. You would think an editor would pay most attention to the criticisms being advanced by the author Ach’s is targeting? Instead this preprint was fast tracked through Nature and their hidden conflicts of interests and errors ignored.

This manuscript was submitted nearly 8 months ago. Since then we have further measured the amplicon size bias with SYBR Green and LIDAR.

There is a dense read on that problem below but the TL/DR is that the amplicon size alone can create a 16-32 fold under measurement of the DNA. This error is unique and independent of the 100 fold RNA/DNA hybrid problem we published on earlier and thus can stack to offer a 1600-3200 fold error in measuring the DNA. Without knowledge of the methods the regulators use to qPCR this DNA, any assurances of it being under 10ng/ul is pure regulatory charade.

A novel qPCR detection chemistry to address the quantitation of fragmented DNA populations Anandamide · Jul 18 Since the roll out of mRNA vaccines, there has been an active debate regarding the safety of residual DNA found in the vaccines and if prior FDA/WHO guidelines were crafted with LNP transfection in mind. Prior guidelines for injected vaccines that lack transfection reagents placed the limit at 10ng/dose of DNA over 200bp in size. But this guideline was … Read full story

Maryanne Demasi, PhD distilled this dense read on her article here: