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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1h

Bravo 👏🏻 !!!❤️❤️❤️💥💥💥 .

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Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
14m

These gross antagonists remind me of the expression “spiritual wickedness in high places”. Odd bunch indeed. Who’s afraid of real science? Keep up your amazing work, unsettling as it may be.

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