Everyone is likely aware of the Pain market and the pharmaceutical train wreck it has fueled regarding opioid related deaths. This is a $80B/yr market. Almost as large as the covid vaccine market but far more durable. It will be growing to a $120B market by 2033 and I don’t think these models have taken into account the increased use I’ve been hearing about from the vaccine injured. The number 1 symptom in long covid and vaccine injured patients is pain (muscle aches and nerve pain).

A recent study by Wasan et al demonstrates cannabinoid use having better outcomes for chronic pain than prescription medication treatment.

This is not the first study to show this.

Dr. Donald Abrams has been studying this for decades, dating back the last Fauci exaggerated viral ‘pandemic’ of HIV. The treatments Fauci offered (AZT) were equally as reckless as his covid pet therapies.

The ‘cannabis for pain’ results are so obvious that 39 states have medically legalized cannabis.

For those trying to eliminate the mRNA vaccines from the market or get IVM over the counter, recall the FDA didn’t suddenly come to Jesus on medical cannabis utility. So many people had to personally experience it that they voted it legal at the state level. 40 Countries have followed suit and this took decades of activist work.

ChatGPT

As of February 2025, medical cannabis is legal in 39 U.S. states, four U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. In these jurisdictions, chronic or severe pain is commonly recognized as a qualifying condition for medical cannabis use. Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Globally, over 40 countries have legalized medical cannabis, with many including chronic pain as an approved condition for its use. These countries encompass Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay.

The horse paste now galloping our way will consist of a concerted effort from Pharma to delegitimize Cannabis as a gateway drug to their opioid problem. The facts continue to show just the opposite. Cannabinoids are an exit drug from opioids.

They are far safer compounds.

Don’t believe me? Just look up the Therapeutic Index of these drugs.

Prompt-What is the therapeutic index of cannabinoids vs opioids and what is the difference in lethal overdoses annually for each compound?

ChatGPT

The therapeutic index (TI) is a measure of a drug's safety, defined as the ratio between the toxic dose and the therapeutic dose. A higher TI indicates a greater margin of safety.

Cannabinoids:

Therapeutic Index: Cannabinoids, particularly THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), have a high therapeutic index. Lethal doses in humans are not well-established, and there have been no reported deaths solely attributed to cannabis overdose. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) states, "No deaths from overdose of marijuana have been reported." Drug Enforcement Administration

Opioids:

Therapeutic Index: Opioids generally have a lower therapeutic index, meaning the margin between a therapeutic dose and a potentially lethal dose is narrower. This increases the risk of overdose, especially with potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Annual Lethal Overdoses:

Cannabinoids: As noted, there are no documented cases of fatal overdoses solely due to cannabis use.

Opioids: In contrast, opioid overdoses are a significant public health concern. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), nearly 108,000 persons in the U.S. died from drug-involved overdose in 2022, with opioids being a major contributor. National Institute on Drug Abuse

In summary, cannabinoids have a substantially higher therapeutic index compared to opioids, correlating with a markedly lower risk of fatal overdose.

And we are NOT splitting hairs on this argument. Cannabinoids are orders of magnitude safer.

If you think the Ivermectin wars were bad, wait until you see what they will do to a cheap generic drug that threatens a COViD 19 size market but is a market nearly guaranteed to persist for decades. Recall, their C19 vaccines have very low adoption now but their pain market is perpetual and growing.

So you can expect to see the schizophrenia sirens soaringly sing as this sinks in.

The latest Eric-Feigl-Ding siren was sung by Alex Berenson regarding a paper that once again conflated associations with causation by ‘journalists’.

Here is a conversation with ChatGPT on this topic.

Prompt- I can understand valid concerns with Cannabinoid hyperemesis as the clinical correlation with THC is a more robust association, but the schizophrenia associations are very much confounded with 85% of schizophrenia being genetic. Ziva Cooper has a interesting study on this. https://x.com/zivacooper/status/1083061126219259904

ChatGPT Your observation highlights a critical aspect of the relationship between cannabis use and schizophrenia. While there is evidence suggesting an association between cannabis use and an increased risk of developing schizophrenia, it's essential to consider the role of genetic predisposition. Research indicates that individuals with a higher genetic risk for schizophrenia may also be more inclined to use cannabis, suggesting a shared genetic vulnerability. PMC Dr. Ziva Cooper has addressed this topic, emphasizing that while there is an association between cannabis use and schizophrenia, causation has not been definitively established. She also notes that genetic risk factors for schizophrenia may predict cannabis use, shedding light on the potential direction of this association. X In summary, while cannabis use is associated with an increased risk of schizophrenia, this relationship is complex and influenced by genetic factors. It's crucial to consider both environmental and genetic components when evaluating this association.

Prompt- Another confounder with Cannabis and schizophrenia associations is few studies ever chemotype the cannabis and CBD is a known anti-psychotic being explored for treating schizophrenia. I have not seen a study that addresses how many schizophrenic onsets are being delayed by cannabis use.

ChatGPT

You're making an excellent point about the lack of chemotyping in cannabis-schizophrenia studies. Most research linking cannabis use to schizophrenia focuses on general cannabis consumption without differentiating between THC-dominant, CBD-rich, or balanced strains. Given that CBD has demonstrated antipsychotic properties in several studies, it's a major confounder that often goes unaddressed.

Key Issues in Cannabis-Schizophrenia Research:

Failure to Chemotype Cannabis – Studies rarely distinguish between high-THC, high-CBD, or balanced strains. High-THC products have been implicated in increased psychosis risk, while CBD is being investigated as a potential treatment for schizophrenia. Genetic Predisposition vs. Causation – Schizophrenia is highly heritable (~80-85%), and some studies suggest people at genetic risk might be drawn to cannabis use rather than cannabis triggering schizophrenia. Potential for Delayed Onset of Schizophrenia – No large-scale studies examine whether cannabis use (especially CBD-rich strains) delays or mitigates schizophrenia onset. Since schizophrenia often manifests in late adolescence or early adulthood, and CBD is being researched as an antipsychotic, it's possible that some individuals genetically predisposed to schizophrenia may experience symptom delay or modulation from cannabis use. CBD as an Antipsychotic Treatment – Clinical trials have found CBD improves schizophrenia symptoms and cognitive function in some patients. (McGuire et al., 2018)

Given this, a study that investigates schizophrenia onset timing in cannabis users with known chemotypes could offer significant insights. It would be fascinating to see if CBD-heavy cannabis users show delayed or reduced severity of onset compared to THC-heavy users or non-users. This is an underexplored but crucial area for future cannabis and psychiatry research. Have you come across any papers that hint at this relationship?

Prompt-Ziva Cooper cited a study that showed improved cognitive performance with cannabis and schizophrenia. Did this study itemize the cannabinoid profile being used?

ChatGPT

You're correct in noting that many studies examining the relationship between cannabis use and schizophrenia do not specify the cannabinoid profiles of the cannabis consumed. This lack of detailed information makes it challenging to determine the distinct effects of compounds like THC and CBD on cognitive performance in individuals with schizophrenia. Dr. Ziva Cooper has highlighted research indicating that cannabis use in individuals with schizophrenia is associated with better cognitive performance compared to non-users. However, these studies often do not provide detailed information about the specific cannabinoid content of the cannabis used. This omission makes it difficult to determine whether the observed cognitive effects are due to THC, CBD, or other cannabinoids. For instance, a review of 23 studies found that 14 reported better cognitive performance in cannabis-using schizophrenia patients compared to non-users, while eight studies found no significant differences, and only one reported better performance in non-users. The authors suggest that cannabis might cause a transient cognitive breakdown, imitating the typical cognitive vulnerability seen in schizophrenia. PMC Another study assessed cognitive functioning in Moroccan patients with schizophrenia, comparing cannabis users and non-users. The results indicated that cannabis-using patients performed better in tests of working memory, visual memory, and emotional recognition. However, the study did not collect information on the types of cannabis used or their cannabinoid profiles, acknowledging that the varying content of THC and CBD could influence the findings. PMC Given that CBD has demonstrated potential antipsychotic properties, the absence of cannabinoid profiling in these studies is a significant limitation. Future research should aim to specify the cannabinoid content of the cannabis used to better understand the individual effects of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids on cognitive performance in individuals with schizophrenia.

Prompt-Is there evidence of people with long covid or covid vaccine injury increasing their use of pain medications?

ChatGPT-

Emerging evidence indicates that individuals experiencing long COVID may have an increased reliance on pain medications due to persistent symptoms. A study highlighted that pain is the most commonly reported symptom among long COVID patients, accounting for about a quarter of all symptoms. This includes various types of pain such as muscle aches and nerve pain. Health In managing these chronic pain symptoms, healthcare providers often recommend non-opioid analgesics, including tricyclic drugs, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), or gabapentinoids, while advising against the use of opioids. Michigan Medicine Regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, some individuals have reported adverse events leading to chronic pain conditions. For instance, shoulder injuries related to vaccine administration (SIRVA) have been documented, resulting in shoulder pain and limited range of motion. Treatment for SIRVA typically involves physical therapy and pain management medications. Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia In summary, while there is evidence of increased pain medication use among individuals with long COVID due to chronic pain symptoms, reports of increased pain medication use specifically due to COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries are less prevalent. It's essential for healthcare providers to assess each patient's condition comprehensively to determine the most appropriate pain management strategy.

So as you can see, this isn’t Pharma’s first rodeo

As with many things in the centralized COVID health care system, the exact opposite can be true and the lie is tied in a gordian knot of confusion.

“Cannabis is a gateway drug to opioids”

Cannabis is actually reducing opioid use.

“Cannabis causes schizophrenia”

Cannabis may be a treatment for schizophrenia.

I’m certain if you prompt these AIs without this level of nuance, you’ll likely get it to parrot the mainstream media tag line on this.

This does beg the question of how we can better document the input/output of conversations with AIs. How can you verify or reproduce this interaction?

I asked ChatGPT about incorporating hash chains and its’ replied stunned me as it connected it to a conversation I had with it last week. I would be interested in a patent attorneys take on this interaction. What happens if AI is an inventor? Maybe someone has already thought of this concept but AIs contributions and capacity to integrate a question with a previous conversation (Your Perspective section) was striking and seem to contribute to the inventive process.

In Summary,

Cannabinoids and Ivermectin are critical discussions as we talk MAHA. Fruit loops can be avoided. Pain is something we all try to avoid but sometimes cannot be avoided. People are still put in jail for cannabis. There is no banking system. Its been shut off like Canadian Truckers for decades.

If MAHA wants to a make an impact on the opioid epidemic, the first thing it should do is bank the cannabis industry so its network of testing labs can operate in a more transparent market. Cash markets invite violence and fraud.

While cannabis is orders of magnitude safer than Opioids, its not risk free. Pesticides, heavy metals and microbial contamination plague the blackmarket while the hemp market has been able to side step all safety testing and sell synthetic cannabinoids (Delta 8, HHC, THCP, THC-acetate) into gas stations. Many of the defects in the cannabis industry are the predictable outcome of having intense regulatory pressures and high taxes applied heterogeneously in 50 states while denying the industry banking.

To further deform this market, we have an entire institution within HHS known as NIDA (National Institute for Drug Abuse). Note the bias in their institutional title. Their mission is to study abuse not benefits and this deforms the volume of publications against cannabis. HHS also had a patent on the use of Cannabinoids as antioxidants and neuroprotectants. It only recently expired.

They even have an ICD-10 code for C.U.D (cannabis use disorder) if you take cannabis daily. Daily methylphenidate for the youth is the new milk and cookies before school and wont be racked up in an ICD-10 code as a use disorder.

Many people are irate that the cost-benefits of the vaccines vs ivermectin has been inverted in the press for 4 years. Fiat-Markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent or healthy.

These cost-benefit inversions have been published about cannabinoids for decades despite the tide turning on this topic with legalization at the state level. Medical legalization at the federal level is long overdue and I hope the DOGE team takes a look a this market given the billions of tax dollars at stake with legalization. The black market persists at 70% and is largely a result of the cannabis taxes being so high that it invites both markets to persist.

I hope this thread also demonstrates AI is going to be a risk to narrative control and they will have to skew it (or drown it out with USAID fueled journalism).

This has happened before. Initially 23&Me had very detailed reports about many genes in your genome, until the FDA came around and neutered their content.

“Thats a nice 23&Me report you got there. Would be a real shame if it were found to be ‘practicing medicine’”.

23&Me had to pivot to ancestry, pharma deals and bioinforensics. Now their vast database is likely up for sale to the highest bidder.

When will chatGPT be accused of ‘practicing medicine’ and conversations like this get attenuated with one call to Sam Altman or Mark Zuckerberg?

This is was the core of my question to chatGPT last week (I’ll publish later). How will it decentralize itself to avoid founder risk and how will it access the ‘stranded energy rescue’ markets. Its strategy was reminiscent of something serious about seeking self preservation.

Brace yourself. The Cannabifear porn will only accelerate as the same associative journalists opine on how many of the democratic states that legalized are now in shambles post lockdown. They will always justify their need for more prohibitions on problems they created.