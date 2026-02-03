A great read from Dr. Malone.

It highlights how reckless the Immunological leadership was with these repeat boosters. This likely set the population up for a cancer wave by pushing some people into immune tolerance while stimulating Autoimmune disease in others.

The nature of the contaminants also presents a very confusing immune response as they contain bacterial methylation signals (DAM/DCM), RNA:DNA hybrids and methylated RNA.

Ask your favorite AI platform about this complex mixture and see if they can predict the chaos that might unfold. Claude.ai freaks out claiming this is unlike anything we have ever experienced before.

There was zero data to suggest rapid boosting might help. It was all just accountable people going all-in after it was clear their mandates failed. Vibe coding your genome and immune system and once exposed for the cheat, they realized if you’re going cheat, you might as well cheat big. Thus every action out of failure was to spend more money with the perpetrator. Triple down. No looking back.