The MSM has run with the story of a German criminal that claims to have been jabbed 217 times and survived. He was under prosecution for selling fake vaccine cards and for some reason this led the authors to believe he was a trustworthy source when it came to declaring that all of those jabs, this criminal personally received. For many months he was getting 2 shots per day 3 times a week.

Its an odd paper that you will only find in Steer Reviewed journals that love to pump the pharma narrative.

Its odd because anecdotes are so frequently used to dismiss vaccine injuries but when they support the safety of the vaccine they are trumpeted by all news outlets.

All anecdotes are equal but some anecdotes are more equal than others.

I don’t know why you would faithfully believe a persons story that you are in the process of prosecuting for fraud? It would be particularly embarrassing if you spent $100K researching this fraudster only to find no evidence of him being vaccinated.

Lets see how this pans out.

The authors performed single cell RNA-Seq on this person (scRNA-Seq).

Given

Hanna et al has found vaccine RNA/DNA in breast milk 5 days later.

Castruita et al found vaccine RNA/DNA in plasma 28 days later

Krauson et al found vaccine RNA/DNA in heart tissue 30 days later

Gonzalaz et al found vaccine RNA/DNA in placentas 10 days later

Surely there should be some vaccine RNA/DNA in this German individual (HIM) that took 217 jabs?

Let’s have a look at their scRNA-Seq data!

Since we put the Pfizer vaccine sequence in NCBI in June of 2023 it should be really easy to compare their RNA-Seq data to the Pfizer vaccine sequence and see if any of it exists in this person.

Stephen McLaughlin along with another anon researcher in this space found the NCBI data for everything in their paper and aligned the reads to the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine reference sequence we published in NCBI. The Blue arrows on the bottom track are the Spike ORFs… Yes, there are two overlapping ORFs… but that a topic reviewed on a different substack.

But there are ZERO reads mapping to Pfizer/BioNtech Spike!

That’s a big Ooooffff.

The only reads we can find in their data map to the bacterial origin of replication (red center part of the IGV plot above).

We cannot take this region as a signature for vaccine DNA as we should have sequencing coverage all over the spike sequence given this is RNA-Seq data.

It is also not uncommon to see pUC ori contamination in NextGen sequencing data as most molecular biology kits that express polymerases, ligases and other commercial enzymes clone them into pUC plasmids that contain this Ori.

Even in Water samples. we see CTs of 37 on our Vaccine Ori Primer set that targets this pUC Ori region. That is because the polymerase we use for PCR was expressed from a pUC plasmid that has this Ori and small amounts of this DNA contaminate most PCR kits used for next generation sequencing. Many thanks to Dr. Sin Lee for pointing this out when he torture tested our primers for 60 cycles.

So these Ori hits are not evidence of Vaccines being present in this HIM person. We would have to see reads that cover the whole plasmid and the spike region to believe there is any vaccine in this individual.

You will note a pile up of coverage on the 3’ End (Right side) of the Pfizer IGV picture. This is a result of Pfizer having human TLE5/Mito and PolyA sequences that are found in human samples. These cannot be assumed to come from the vaccines as these are human sequences and are not unique to the vaccines but do exist in the 3’ end of their vaccine RNA. Frameshifting into these human sequences is a risk that was discussed on

This is the type of sequence coverage we see when the vaccine is applied to cell lines. Complete coverage across the whole plasmid.

Why did the Lancet not ask this simple question? They performed scRNA-Seq to study the biology of this person without first asking if the vaccine RNA/DNA was present in the person? This is like publishing a climate change paper without addressing the red hot ball of fire in the sky? Its the most obvious of questions to ask yet it sailed through peer review at the Lancet?

I’m going speculate.

Why not? This paper clearly speculated that this criminal told them the truth despite being caught red handed in a vax card counterfeiting business. Once in the snares of the state, there could be a handful of reasons why this individual would be compelled to bend the truth.

And by the way, I hold zero contempt for this person as the vaccine mandates were immoral and he was providing people a way out of forced injections. Im just confused why the researchers who invested so heavily in this study didn’t see the bind this person was in and that he had reason to hide who actually took those jabs or if any were given at all. The answer that “He took them all” leaves the crime isolated to him and doesn’t drag the nurses or other people (wealthy customers) into the prosecution.

Speculation-

Maybe some people who took the jab are really eager to publish papers that support their reckless endeavor? Usually people can live with doing harm to themselves. Where they refuse to admit error is when they demanded that harm onto other people. For the virtue signaling class, guilt of discrimination creates a far stronger confirmation bias than for self harm. Diversity Equity and Exclusion! We’ll include you if you take our Jonestown jab. Capisce?

Maybe this individual was paying the vaccine clinics to inject nothing? Maybe he recruited homeless people to take the shots to provide vaccine cards he could sell.

When busted- “No officer, I took all the jabs myself. There were no homeless people or jab administrators on the take.” Pinky swear.

One look at their own data and there is ZERO spike sequence despite many other studies that find this sequence persist for 30 days from just a few shots.

I didn’t even know you could look for antibodies to the LNPs but they claim to have performed such a test and found nothing!

Now the media will have seeded the minds of people that someone survived 217 jabs and maybe you should take the 10th jab that the CDC is marketing right now.

By the time this paper is reclassified as Surgisphere Snake Oil, it will be too late and none of those media outlets will retract their article.

One more argument for the decentralization of peer review.

It appears Susan Oliver has attempted to debunk this thread. I don’t pay her much attention as I’ve seen too many gaffs from this person in the past.

The material that was forwarded to me implied she is trying to claim the Hanna et al paper has such small amounts of vax RNA that it doesn’t matter.

Once again, this person is clueless about qPCR and would fall out of their seat if they realized the Hanna et al paper had a LOD (Limit of Detection) of 440,000 molecules.

Most qPCR assays have a LOD of 10 copies. So if you want to craft a fast clearance rate of molecule that shouldn’t be there, you make your PCR so broken it cant see anything.

Not just 10 fold broken but 44,000 fold broken.

This was covered long ago on my Substack (See Nursing the Nerf as evidence that Susan is PCRarded.

But this is also a distraction. What Susan is failing to address is why did the authors of the 217 paper not survey tissues that would clearly find it? They spent a ton of money sequencing tissues that were least likely to show evidence of the vax nucleic acids. They did this on a person who didn’t have the mental fortitude to be prosecuted but somehow had the mental fortitude to sign an informed consent for the study?

Nothing like science that uses the intellectually challenged as subjects.