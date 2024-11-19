On my way back from CHD in Phoenix, I swung through Tampa to meet with Danny Jones.

Our podcast is in the top 10 on YouTube and top 100 in the world - totalling more than 10 million views/downloads per month.

I’m embarrassed to say I had not heard of this until Jack Kruse had a mind melting podcast about the history of SV40 and bioweapon development.

If you have not heard Jack Kruse’s podcast with Danny, it will blow your mind. I had no idea the LINAC was used to mutate SV40 into a weapon designed to turbo kill Castro with cancer and that this story has links to the murder of RFK-Jrs family members. That was an Oh-Shit moment for me as I had not appreciated what a hornets nest I kicked.

What is remarkable is the comments section on Youtube. Visit it before its deleted. Its reads like a mass obituary. It drives me absolutely bonkers that many scientists still have their head in the sand about these adverse events.

I sure the fact checkers will be all over this cast so i bring receipts-

We covered a lot of ground and I wanted to provide citations for the topics covered.

1)Xenohormesis

2)The Indoctrinated Brain

3)Persistent Nonviral Plasmid Vector in Nasal Tissues Causes False-Positive SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Nucleic Acid Tests

This will be the most relevant paper in this podcast in a few months. Watch this one closely.

4)Development of Personalized Tumor Biomarkers Using Massively Parallel Sequencing

We took the cover of Science Translational Medicine with this one.

9)Sequence and structural variation in a human genome uncovered by short-read, massively parallel ligation sequencing using two-base encoding

10) A small-cell lung cancer genome with complex signatures of tobacco exposure

12.)Deep sequencing reveals differential expression of microRNAs in favorable versus unfavorable neuroblastoma

If I forgot any, please ping me and I’ll try to find them and link them here.