Cat tangled in red tape, squid ink and smoke screens.

There are several interesting admissions in these emails reviewed by

1) The experts at the TGA can’t even use Avogadro’s number correctly. They are literally stuck in high school science class. See their calculation on molecular weight of a plasmid being 2.4MDa? You either run this calculation on 200bp fragments or on 7810bp plasmids but not some 2kb guesstimate. This is important as 10ng of 200bp DNA is a different copy number than 10ng of 7.8kb DNA. It alters the molarity 40 fold if you don’t get this right.

2)They also can’t calculate the amount the circulating free DNA in plasma. They claim its 75ug-450ug in a unit of blood? Maybe if you are dying from Cancer but not in healthy people.

As someone who published one of the earliest papers on sequencing cfDNA for Non-invasive Prenatal testing with Dennis Lo.. They picked the wrong fight here. But don’t trust me.. Ask ChatGPT or Grok how much cfDNA is in a Unit of blood (2.5ug not 450ug- off by 200 fold) and then ask yourself why they used a 400-500ml unit of blood as a volumetric equivalent to a 300ul shot (off by 1500) ?

Curiously, they have made no mention of the Chakraborty work that demonstrates this DNA is detectable in the blood of vaccinated patients in Australia!

cfDNA is circulating free DNA… i.e its naked and fragmented. Not an LNP equivalent. So this is an attempt to smoke screen the public with numbers they aren’t familiar with. Apparently the TGA isn’t familiar with these numbers either.

They should really fact check their own work with ChatGPT or Grok but who needs accuracy when you can hide behind regulatory authority.

3)They also try to claim the SV40 ori isnt replication competent in mammalian cells. Someone there is smart enough to question if this is true when F1 origins are present.

Yes.. Once F1 Ori’s and ColE1 ori’s are present as is the case in BNT162b2, the SV40 origin of replication is active in mammalian cells and the fragmentation doesn’t save you here as Kammerer demonstrated 362bp amplicons. We have found 3kb molecules in the vaccines (1/400 reads on ONT). The F1 Origin are on the same 1kb fragment.

But the real BOMBSHELL in their emails…

They claim the Pfizer vaccine is based on pCMV-TAG. Thats a big deal. Was this the beta version of their vaccine plasmid? Did it exist in the earliest and most damaging E-lots?

CMV plasmids make spike RNA in mammalian cells. T7 promoters seen in the BNT162b2 sequencing only make RNA in bacterial cells. So for these residual BNT162b2 DNAs to make any spike RNA, the plasmid needs to first visit a bacterial cell ad then through a process known as Bactofection be eaten by a mammalian cell where the Spike RNA is then exposed to the mammalian cell. An unlikely event. But once you have a CMV promoter in the plasmid, the DNA is transcriptionally active in mammalian cells and can skip this step.

pCMV-spike is what we found in the colon cancer sequencing work. We held off submitting this for publication as couldn’t believe they would actually have a different plasmid in some vials. Went back to purify the DNA in another lab to rule out lab contamination. Maybe its not such a freak finding after all?

In conclusion,

We have a regulatory agency that wants to bend the math to cover their ass about the risks of ‘vaccine DNA’ to assure the public there is no evidence of harm.

In a marvelous demonstration of split tongues, they simultaneously admit they are overwhelmed with adverse event reports that they can’t possibly review them all!

If they don’t review them, they can still claim they see no signal of harm as they haven’t actually looked.

See how that works?

This same agency assures you the DNA is within limits while redacting their qPCR protocols used to make such an assessment. They have the audacity to claim the peer reviewed papers that have confirmed this don’t have GMP or ISO accreditation. The 1st step in both accreditations is transparent protocols others can replicate; something the TGA has never fulfilled.

Not to worry, they have all the right pronouns in their Emails.

Never leave important decisions in the hands of the ‘wokeing class’ that pay no penalty for the price of being wrong (Thomas Sowell -2024 edition).

More from Jessica