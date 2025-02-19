We cover the recent Miki Gibo paper from Japan on excess mortality linked to the vaccine program.
Nepetalactone Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The convo wanders into the Drug War, fentanyl, SSRI, Cannabinoids, and Psilocybin.
(0:00) - Intro
(0:30) - RFK & Trump's MRNA blind spot
(11:07) - Japanese MRNA cancer paper
(25:42) - More on change in cancers
(30:19) - Smoking guns
(34:50) - Population reduction and LSSD
(42:47) - Cannabinoids and opiates
(58:44) - Are the jabs a global crisis?
(1:06:11) - Shift in medical attitudes
(1:17:13) - Free market solutions
With a few final surprised from AI, which is getting increasingly creepy and nearly sentient.
Some of the slides shown.
Citations on cannabinoids and opioids
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2206443
Disaster in the Hemp markets. Only the safety tested Cannabis markets are DeBanked!
Nepetalactone Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My breakthrough came when I decided to treat a slight headache by standing barefoot outside on the ground. Years later I had the bad luck to contract a furious rash from a parasite lurking on that same ground. The remedy? The only remedy which worked was a paste of simple yellow sulphur bought for a few dollars from an equine supply store.
Yep. Some ground up rock, a component of earth, did what no pharmaceutical could do. Just as a tooth powder with freshly ground cloves added to clay and salt cured an abcess nothing else would shift.
We are already "back to earth". We're there. We just need to know it.
Well said … “ conveyor belt of crime “ …. Yes absolutely disgusting. 🤬