read my most recent Substack and wanted a deeper dive on it.

We cover the recent Miki Gibo paper from Japan on excess mortality linked to the vaccine program.

The convo wanders into the Drug War, fentanyl, SSRI, Cannabinoids, and Psilocybin.

(0:00) - Intro

(0:30) - RFK & Trump's MRNA blind spot

(11:07) - Japanese MRNA cancer paper

(25:42) - More on change in cancers

(30:19) - Smoking guns

(34:50) - Population reduction and LSSD

(42:47) - Cannabinoids and opiates

(58:44) - Are the jabs a global crisis?

(1:06:11) - Shift in medical attitudes

(1:17:13) - Free market solutions

With a few final surprised from AI, which is getting increasingly creepy and nearly sentient.

Some of the slides shown.

