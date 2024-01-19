Many moons ago I was on a podcast with Alex Washburn regarding his paper

“Endonuclease Fingerprint indicates a synthetic origin of SARS-CoV-2”

This was the first data that really cemented the synthetic origins of SARs-CoV-2. The ZooCrew went into high gear with the typical smoke grenades and even published other fraudulent associations with the wet market to distract from this (Pekar, Worobey and Andersen to name just a few). Worobey has a history of covering up state leaks with HIV. Everyone is likely aware of Kristian Andersen’s sudden about-face with Fauci regarding his opinion on the synthetic origin of SARs-CoV-2 with the Proximal Origins paper. He went on to be awarded a healthy multi-million dollar grant for reconsidering his position and manifesting it in the Nature paper. These folks are conflicted and aggressive online. They behave very similar to Peter Hotez with his demands for military intervention against anti-vaxxers.

These antagonists were just delivered a final blow.

The argument that Bruttel et al. put forward was that SARs-CoV-2 was unique in its even distribution of certain enzyme cut sites that are commonly used with Golden Gate genome assembly strategies. I previously put together a substack on the nature of these interesting TypeIIs restriction enzymes that helps explain why they are such handy tools for generating scar-less or ‘no see-um’ synthetic genome assemblies.

The ZooCrew screamed “Coincidence“.

But now, Emily Kopp from The US Right to Know (USRTK) has obtained additional detail about the DEFUSE proposal that is far more than a smoking gun but ,in fact, is more analogous to finding the gun, fingerprint and confession note in one place.

Emily found evidence that this proposal also listed the very restriction enzyme (BsmBI) that Bruttel et al. claimed could build the virus. Not only did Bruttel et al. notice that BsmBI sites were conveniently evenly spaced throughout the viral genome and this spacing was not only NOT observed in other CVs but that this approach made complete sense as a logical path to manually assembling the genome.

Low and behold the DEFUSE proposal actually contains NEB R0580S part numbers to order these very enzymes to construct the virus in the manner Bruttel et al. predicted.

This is a case closed event!

There is no more debate. C19 was made in a lab. Which lab and when is still a hot topic but it didn’t come from a pangolin courting a bat.

Now, for the controversy you will see spill out into the twitterverse-

This is also the time where a fair number of Zero Sum Game zealots will beg you not to look at this data. There is trend in the community of freedom fighters to think they are in a zero sum attention competition, where anyone detracting from COVID being a scam is a controlled op agent that is distracting you with irrelevant fear porn.

I have some thoughts for these folks. Many of them I admire so I bring this to their attention as I’m anticipating plenty of backlash just for tweeting about this topic.

Nick sums this up with the most clarity. Nick is a high-integrity, stand-up guy. This is not roast of Nick and he has salient points on this topic. He most elegantly sums up a common position of these folks.

Having tried to warn people of the qPCR mirage and getting zero traction, I know exclusive focus on the lack of a 'COVID pandemic’ will go exactly no where and I also know that there is no need to put all wood behind one arrow on our approach to chipping away at the erosion of freedom. I do not subscribe to the notion that anyone not behind my pet theory is a message or attention threat and I reject the frequent and often divisive playground banter that labels anyone with competing narratives as part of some grande psyop.

Thread here-

Two things can be true at once. The pandemic can be exaggerated by vile institutions like the WHO. The GOF work can be ongoing that can enable the next one to spring into motion. The liability waivers for vaccines can be killing people even if no pandemic exists as the people are just attempting to avoid a flu or just go to school.

Many of the zero pandemic proponents are upset at the attention given to early treatment physicians at many of the ICS conferences. This was discussed on an ICS planning call with

very recently.

They surmise that the early treatment and vaccine harm attention reinforces the pandemia fear porn and we must strike the root. Some are even lighting up front line physicians for selling supplements that may assist in the next one as this (allegedly) plays into the Pandemic Preparedness narrative and we need to abolish this concept of centrally planning for pandemics. I 100% agree that centrally planning for pandemics is faustian contract but disagree that physicians offering home remedies is centralizing.

I disagree on this exclusive communication strategy. The ‘Casedemic’ message has had 3 years to convert people and failed! Recycling this approach with better graphs/papers will also fail.

This is largely because the average person has read 1% of the literature compared to any good freedom orientated person.

Right as you are explaining CT scores, the normies stop you and point to how the virus spread through their house and serially sacked one person after another, all while testing positive on qPCR and Antigen tests during illness and negative once recovered. Malaise doesn’t have to covert to mortality for the public to trust their eyes and ears. ‘Muh Chart’ isn’t going to convince them that there is zero risk from transmissible diseases and we shouldn’t be so certain that the long term impact of C19 or the vax has been fully realized yet. Amyloids, cancer and slow to play out. Heart disease comes to mind.

These people don’t want to get it again and don’t care about your definitions of excess mortality and what constitutes an official pandemic. They certainly are not swayed by CT scores and esoteric issues with dead virus in qPCR.

These same people now know vaccine injured people.

They don’t want the virus and they don’t want the vaccine.

This is why the early and alternative treatment speakers are popular. They can explain and appease both fears. And their videos have the attention of the public much more so than the no virus or no pandemic side of this scam.

Sadly, and perhaps out of envy (I don’t think Nick Hudson fosters envy), they are now vilified for the ‘market speaking’ and elevating their viewership and popularity. They are sometimes vilified with the tacit suggestions that they are part of the accepted ‘deep state’ script.

An interesting debate emerged on

I encourage folks to read this as it appears to be splintering the community.

My response to Nick.

In conclusion, we should certainly highlight the work showing this Pandemia is a more dangerous disease than the virus itself. Particularly the lockdown effects on the poor and government management of health care making as much sense as government management of the food supply.

But this message doesn’t have to live in competition with Physicians disarming these state sponsored cortisol surges with do it yourself sovereign remedies. Concurrently, it is right to fight back against the liability waivers, the WHO/WEF, the mandates and vaccine recklessness as these are killing people today. 68 woke U.S. universities still mandate these shots and some Jonestown Jab Jigalos are even injecting pregnant women and 6 month olds.

I also don’t view those chipping away at the GOF recklessness as counterproductive. I know for certain that the solution to GOF is NOT to ask Fauci to better regulate himself when the state is precisely the environment which enabled this unaccountability. In fact, some dual use technologies have a history of hyper-regulation that tends to exclusively relegate technologies to destructive military purposes. We have nukes but no nuclear power.

These lab leaks didn’t begin in 2020 and if we don’t draw attention to them, there will be no shortage of future Kristian Andersen’s and Worobeys that line up to dip their beak in the state trough and repeat this history.

So I support the people chipping away at the GOF recklessness as much as I support those trying to end the Pandemic Preparedness narrative, as much as I support frontline physicians and vax contamination investigations, as much as I support those chipping away at the free speech violations that enabled all of this hoodwinking.

I have certain biases in terms of what I think is effective. We have wins regarding free speech in Missouri vs Biden and fascist California misinformation bills. We have wins in Florida, Texas, Idaho and various other jurisdictions on vaccine harms and IVM access. I can’t point to a win we have had with the casedemic angle as its largely polluted with the cold hard fact of many people having gotten really sick from COVID and being convinced it was nothing like a prior flu.

If anything, the exclusive focus on this, is just what the perpetrators would love to see as its beating a dead horse and we have the blank receipts of the last 3 years showcasing its ineffectiveness.

Congrats to Bruttel et al. You have been vindicated and hopefully your work manifests in some accountability for this cover-up. Now that we know its lab made, the next question is by who, when and how was it disseminated? Was it a simple employee infection or something more deliberate and nefarious? And for those questioning if viruses can spread around the world.. Yes, they can and they do every year with traditional coronaviruses. They spread very well may C19 may have happened 6 months prior to December 2019. The synchronicity reported by Rancourt et al., is merely the qPCR pipeline being turned on it to find it everywhere once pandemic declarations demanded everyone pay attention to it. The jurisdictional segregation of PCR positivity could be the result of many iatrogenic confounders from testing frequency to hospital protocols.

What we do know, is there a large economic motivation for this history to repeat itself and the more aspects of the fraud that we unveil, the better we’ll be at resisting it in the future.