Your Move Maine Coon

Pfizer SV40 DNA has now been found in the blood of Australians. This is a slap with a wet fish for the TGA…. right after their emails demonstrate they know this DNA is a nuclear targeting sequence. They are up the spout as they have assured the public this can not happen and they just rolled out the green and gold for Moderna to build a few vaccine manufacturing plants down under. A tough bikkie indeed.

Russell Broadbent wasted no time alerting the Primer Minister, Minister for Health and the Deputy Secretary.

62 other highly decorated physicians and scientists have signed this letter asking for immediate action.

This DNA was discovered in a Peer Reviewed paper from Ryan et al which was not looking for it. Communication with the lead author of the paper informed us that they even used DNA depletion steps in their protocol so its a bit surprising any DNA sequences were found at all. This leaves us with the only rational conclusion, which is that the DNA loads in Australians blood after vaccination is in fact much higher than can be measured in the Ryan et al study. SV40 Promoter sequences were detected in this study. The Journal has been notified of the discovery. They may not act as the Ryan et al study was never designed to monitor the DNA and therefor this doesn’t constitute an error in need of correction but an incidental finding. Sandeep Chakraborty has written a preprint about this discovery and I have confirmed his findings.

Will they act or will they continue to gaslight the population on the lack of informed consent and overt cronyism displayed with their liability free mandates? It’s a perniciously fascist scenario as corporate red carpets are hard to roll back once government officials are in on the graft.

Fidge vs Pfizer showed how deep this grift goes as Judge Rofe ruled Fidge had no standing despite being vaccinated. It was later revealed that Rofe once was on Pfizers payroll and failure to disclose this overt conflict was quickly forgiven.

This is why regulatory agencies are very dangerous to centralize. It presents an attack surface for democracy as unelected bureaucrats can sell the freedom of their tax payers to the highest bidder while laundering the corporate accountability through government officials who often pay no price for being wrong.

In a just world, the regulators responsible for approving any such medication should NEVER be in a position to police their own poor decisions. Separate post market evaluation needs to be independent of the people who approve a given medication.

Currently, that post market surveillance is censored, jailed, disbarred or delicensed as was witnessed with Dr. William Bay. 2.5 years later he is vindicated as the lawfare is slowly settled. This leaves plenty of time for Pharma malfeasance to ensue.

The Process is the Punishment.

Letter 1

Letter 2