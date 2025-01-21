Steer Review is not new. Ghislaine Maxwells father (Robert Maxwell) understood this as he cozy’d up to the scientific establishment by founding Pergamon Press which was later acquired by Elsevier.

This cozying up to the scientific influencers of the world was later mimicked by his daughter with Jeffrey Epstein. The guardian article is worth a read to understand just how dirty and spook infested this whole industry is and how much misplaced faith is placed onto this ceremony by the public.

Elsevier is now the largest publisher of Scientific journals and enjoys higher profit margins than Apple and Google, largely because they have conned all the academic scientists in the world that money is evil and they should perform peer review for Elsevier for free. Meanwhile, journals pull in $3-$5K to publish a paper, Elsevier acquires the copyright in the process and then sells access to each article to Universities while they also sell advertising space to Pharma. Its a good gig considering most substack content I produce get attacked for being ‘monetized’.

To test this Steer Review hypothesis out, a few weeks ago I submitted a short manuscript alerting Cell Medicine of the SV40 sequences Chakraborty et al discovered in Ryan et al’s data.

Ryan et al was published in Cell Medicine. It described various biomarkers in vaccinated Australians blood and Chakraborty discovered evidence of SV40 DNA in his patients blood after vaccination with BNT162b2.

So I submitted this short letter to the Editor of Cell Medicine to alert them to this shocking finding. You would think notifying a journal such as Cell Medicine that the liability-free mandated shots contained SV40 DNA and that very SV40 DNA was now being found unexpectedly in the patient blood being described in papers they publish, would be alarm bell they would want to publish?

Here is their response. Note, they attached a confidentiality demand at the bottom of the email which I never consented to so I have ignored it.

They have reviewed this finding with an anonymous outside expert and they conclude that this is not something they want to amplify.

I do not fault Ryan et al for this as their paper was never designed to find this but once found, I would expect journals as prestigious as Cell Medicine to alert their audience that this DNA is now being found in landmark papers studying the impact of these vaccines on patients. You would think the journal and the authors may have a responsibility to the patients in their study to inform them of this finding? Those patients never consented to this DNA being injected into them.

It appears this is not worthy of discussion. They investigated themselves about the matter, determined it to be immaterial, rejected the paper and demanded I not share this communication with anyone.

Meanwhile,

Anadamigo Vaccine Mole finds another bombshell related to this topic.

Schwartzenberg et al describe a lethal Cardiac mesothelioma after BNT162b2 vaccination.

Cardiac tissue never gets cancer as the cells don’t divide. Mesothelioma is often linked to SV40 virus but as I have published elsewhere, the sequences in the vaccine are likely very relevant to oncogenesis as SV40 Promoters being found in Ryan et al’s patients blood are known to bind to P53. I’ve reached to the authors to see if we can qPCR or sequence any gDNA from this biopsy. Fingers Crossed.