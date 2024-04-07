Nepetalactone Newsletter

DNA sequencing and 'Market Failure'
A tour through a wild ride.
  
Anandamide
15
Targeted Enrichment of vaccine DNA
Finding a needle in a haystack
  
Anandamide
52

March 2024

Week in Review
Lots of DNA integration discussions
  
Anandamide
10
Psilocybe and Peer Review
An untold tale that reveals the corrosive acid of academia.
  
Anandamide
20
Soil Testing for Aspergillus
qPCR can inform on sources of fungal contamination
  
Anandamide
5
TFTC: Decentralize Peer Review
Dis-intermediate the captured and parasitic journals
  
Anandamide
43
217 Jabs or Legal Jousting?
Surgisphere level sophistry
  
Anandamide
3
Plasmid DNA replication in BNT162b2 vaccinated cell lines
FLCCC interview & more
  
Anandamide
49

February 2024

Senate Testimony
DNA contamination
  
Anandamide
27
Vaccine targeted qPCR of Cancer Cell Lines treated with BNT162b2
Putative integration events
  
Anandamide
28
ICS5
Tracking DNA contamination in cell lines
  
Anandamide
15
Obelisks and viroids: kryptonite for the ‘no virus’ cult.
It didn’t take long for virus deniers to pile onto Dr. McCulloughs comments to claim this obelisk paper was all ‘modeling’. This is common trope of the…
  
Anandamide
107
