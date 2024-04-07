Nepetalactone Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
DNA sequencing and 'Market Failure'
A tour through a wild ride.
Apr 7
•
Anandamide
110
Share this post
DNA sequencing and 'Market Failure'
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Targeted Enrichment of vaccine DNA
Finding a needle in a haystack
Apr 6
•
Anandamide
144
Share this post
Targeted Enrichment of vaccine DNA
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
52
March 2024
Week in Review
Lots of DNA integration discussions
Mar 27
•
Anandamide
78
Share this post
Week in Review
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Psilocybe and Peer Review
An untold tale that reveals the corrosive acid of academia.
Mar 23
•
Anandamide
110
Share this post
Psilocybe and Peer Review
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
Soil Testing for Aspergillus
qPCR can inform on sources of fungal contamination
Mar 20
•
Anandamide
38
Share this post
Soil Testing for Aspergillus
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
TFTC: Decentralize Peer Review
Dis-intermediate the captured and parasitic journals
Mar 14
•
Anandamide
90
Share this post
TFTC: Decentralize Peer Review
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
43
217 Jabs or Legal Jousting?
Surgisphere level sophistry
Mar 8
•
Anandamide
378
Share this post
217 Jabs or Legal Jousting?
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Plasmid DNA replication in BNT162b2 vaccinated cell lines
FLCCC interview & more
Mar 6
•
Anandamide
229
Share this post
Plasmid DNA replication in BNT162b2 vaccinated cell lines
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
49
February 2024
Senate Testimony
DNA contamination
Feb 26
•
Anandamide
112
Share this post
Senate Testimony
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
Vaccine targeted qPCR of Cancer Cell Lines treated with BNT162b2
Putative integration events
Feb 25
•
Anandamide
157
Share this post
Vaccine targeted qPCR of Cancer Cell Lines treated with BNT162b2
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
ICS5
Tracking DNA contamination in cell lines
Feb 23
•
Anandamide
103
Share this post
ICS5
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
Obelisks and viroids: kryptonite for the ‘no virus’ cult.
It didn’t take long for virus deniers to pile onto Dr. McCulloughs comments to claim this obelisk paper was all ‘modeling’. This is common trope of the…
Feb 21
•
Anandamide
101
Share this post
Obelisks and viroids: kryptonite for the ‘no virus’ cult.
anandamide.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
107
© 2024 Anandamide
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts